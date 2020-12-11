Human resources minister under quarantine after contact with Covid-positive case

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan is undergoing home quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

Saravanan, when contacted today, said he met a senior officer from the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), who was tested positive for Covid-19, yesterday.

He underwent a Covid-19 swab test yesterday, which came back negative, and is awaiting the result of another test he took today.

“So far, looks okay,” he said when asked about his health condition, adding that all standard operating procedures, including the wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distance, were adhered to during the meeting.

Saravanan said he would continue with his official duties and attend meetings virtually during the quarantine period.

The HRDF, in a statement today, confirmed that one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment.

Following this, all HRDF employees have been directed to undergo swab tests as a precaution and the HRDF headquarters will be closed for one week from today for sanitation works. — Bernama