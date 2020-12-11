Perak DAP chief says proposed tie-up with Umno fell through as latter only willing to offer exco posts to PKR, Amanah

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming waves at reporters at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 8, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming revealed today that the party could not form a state government with Umno as the latter was only willing to allocate executive councillor (exco) posts to PKR and Parti Amanah Negara to resolve the political crisis in Perak.

Nga recounted how a series of negotiations were carried out between DAP and Umno after respective party leaders were granted an audience with Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, further adding that no amicable agreement could be reached as Umno were not able to accept the terms of conditions set by PH.

“During the negotiation, Umno made many offers including exco posts to Keadilan (PKR) and Amanah, but excluding the DAP.

“If these offers were accepted, PH Perak will break up as the coalition's unity will be undermined.

“Refused to be split, PH Perak stood firm and informed Umno that PH will stand as one block and unless all three parties are included, there will be no deal,” he said in a statement here.

Following the breakdown in negotiations between both parties from December 7 to 8, Nga said Umno eventually went back to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS to form a new state government.

Yesterday, five state lawmakers were sworn-in as the excos at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar after Datuk Saarani Mohamad took his oath of office as the new mentri besar.

Nga said it was worth noting that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was forced to apologise openly for the first time to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the actions taken by the BN state assemblymen while the latter was forced to accept an Umno candidate as the new MB.

He also said PAS suffered a major confidence deficit as it was forced to reverse its earlier stand against any discussion for a new partnership with other parties to form the state government.

Nga also remained optimistic despite the setbacks, stating that PH as a coalition had succeeded in removing an incompetent mentri besar and the state assembly was an example of how a motion of no-confidence could be done.

He also said there is an insurmountable trust deficit between Umno and PN following the ouster of the mentri besar staged by Umno itself.

“In a nutshell, PH held on to our principles and we will survive.

“In the whole episode, PH has not suffered any loss, especially what we stand for.

“People will be able to see that PN and Umno are all for personal benefits rather than taking care of the people's welfare.”



