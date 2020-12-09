Perak state assembly adjourned to Dec 16

Perak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Kalid speaks to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh November 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 ― The Perak State Assembly (DUN) sitting was adjourned to Dec 16 as the tabling of the state’s Supply Bill (Budget) 2021 could not proceed as scheduled following the latest development of the political crisis in the state.

“Since the main agenda of the sitting, which is the tabling of the state’s Supply Bill, could not be done today based on Article 38(2) of the State Constitution and the current situation, the sitting is therefore adjourned until 2.30pm on Wednesday, Dec 16,” Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid announced.

Last Saturday, Mohamad Zahir told Bernama that the DUN sitting can only proceed after the appointment of the new Perak Menteri Besar and at least four state executive council members.

The DUN was initially scheduled to sit for five days from last Friday with the tabling of the state’s Budget 2021. However, the Speaker allowed a motion of vote of confidence on the then Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, which saw the latter losing the majority support of the members of the State Assembly.

Ahmad Faizal secured only 10 votes, while 48 voted against him and one abstained.

On Saturday, he resigned as the menteri besar of Perak, along with the state executive councillors.

The Perak DUN has 59 state assemblymen with Umno having the most seats at 25, followed by DAP (16), Amanah (5), Bersatu (5), PKR (3) and PAS (3), while Gerakan and Independent have one seat each. ― Bernama