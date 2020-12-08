Umno president Zahid meets Perak Sultan to submit MB pick, Saarani also present

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 8, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived for his second audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta here.

The Bagan Datuk member of parliament was seen entering the palace at 9.53am his white Toyota Vellfire.

He smiled as he arrived and waved at the assembled media personnel while entering the palace.

Shortly after, Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad also arrived in a black Vellfire.

Ahmad Zahid audience today was to submit the name of the candidate to be the Perak mentri besar and convince the Sultan that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition has enough support to form the Perak government.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid has also been summoned for an audience with the Sultan at 11am today.

Yesterday, Umno supreme council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin confirmed that the council unanimously agreed on Saarani for the nomination.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, after the party’s supreme council meeting held at its national headquarters in Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur, said that the party has decided that the Perak PN encompassing his party, PAS, and Bersatu was intact.

This indicates that the PN coalition has the majority to form a new government as Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu has five seats and PAS three. PN currently has the support of 33 assemblymen.

The state assembly consists of 59 assemblymen and the support of 30 assemblymen is required to secure a simple majority.

At the moment, Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu five seats, PAS three seats, DAP 16 seats, Amanah five, PKR three, Gerakan one and one Independent.

Last Friday, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost the motion of confidence vote as the MB of Perak by 48-10.