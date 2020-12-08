Two sisters file molestation report against ‘ustaz’ in Terengganu

Police said two sisters have lodged a police report claiming they were molested by a so-called ustaz when seeking Islamic medical treatment from him in Terengganu about two years ago. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA BERANG, Dec 8 — Two sisters have lodged a police report claiming they were molested by a so-called ustaz when seeking Islamic medical treatment from him here about two years ago.

Hulu Terengganu police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the two women’s allegation against the 52-year-old suspect was the second such report against him.

The suspect had been arrested on Saturday for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 30-year-old saleswoman on November 22 and 24.

Mohd Adli said the two sisters decided to lodge their report after reading about the arrest of the suspect in the newspapers.

“According to the victims, the incident happened on September 9, 2018 when the woman and her sister, then aged 23 and 20, were accompanied by their mother to get treatment from the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect’s remand in the first case expires tomorrow. — Bernama