Tourism Ministry budget allocation approved by bloc vote

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Dewan Rakyat today approved budget allocations for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, inclusive of an additional RM200 million allocation for the Tourism Recovery Plan, through a bloc vote.

The ruling bloc had once again trumped the Opposition bloc with 109 supporting and 96 against, while 15 MPs were absent.

The bloc vote was initiated by Opposition MPs when the voice vote called by Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon could not offer a clear distinction between the MPs who were for and those who were against the ministry’s budget allocations.

