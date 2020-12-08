Perak palace: No party has simple majority to form government

Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini speaks to reporters at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 8, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 8 — No party in Perak has sufficient majority to form a government right now, palace official Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said this afternoon.

Annuar who is a member of the Dewan Negara Perak — the Advisory Council to the Perak Ruler — said none of the leaders of the political parties summoned for an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today were able to convince the Ruler that they commanded the majority in the state legislature.

“Since no one was able to convince the Sultan that they have simple majority, we will wait until they ready to be able to convince Sultan on the matter,” he told reporters when met outside the Istana Kinta here.

Annuar said the Sultan had an audience with three representatives from Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) at 3.15pm and was informed about a “negotiation” on their side.

He added that the Sultan next had an audience with Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad, who also said there were negotiations ongoing among several parties.

MORE TO COME