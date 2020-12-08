Perak Pakatan says didn’t present MB pick, mum on support for Umno’s nominee

(From left) Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak waves at reporters before leaving Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 8, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 8 — Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders declined to comment on what transpired during their second audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today, continuing speculation over who will be the state’s next mentri besar.

The only thing all three party leaders made clear was that they did not offer any candidate from PH for the post.

“We just came to update the Sultan. There is nothing much we can comment,” Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi told reporters outside Istana Kinta here.

Asmuni had been summoned to the palace together with his counterparts from PKR Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak and DAP’s Nga Kor Ming.

Their second audience today lasted just an hour.

“We pray for the best,” Nga said when approached.

Farhash too declined to disclose what was raised with the sultan. However, he indicated that negotiations may be ongoing.

“We can’t comment. The situation is very fluid and continue to change,” he said.

All three kept mum when asked directly if PH would support Umno nominee Datuk Saarani Mohamad for the MB post.

Sultan Nazrin had earlier given an audience to other political party leaders from Umno and summoned Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS.

However, national news agency Bernama reported Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria saying he had received orders from the central leadership to cancel the audience with the sultan.

Bersatu assemblymen have yet to arrive at the palace today.