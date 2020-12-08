Auditor-General’s report: Perlis’ 2019 financial performance is stable

KANGAR, Dec 8 ― The Perlis government’s financial performance for 2019 is stable, according to the Auditor-General's report.

It said Perlis recorded a balance of RM45.38 million in Consolidated Fund at the end of 2019, an increase of RM23.18 million compared to RM22.20 million in 2018, while its revenue collection increased by RM23.21 million or 18.1 per cent to RM151.29 million compared to RM128.08 million in 2018.

According to the report, the analysis is based on the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Cash Receipts and Payments, Statement of Financial Performance, Statement of Memorandum Accounts and Notes to the Financial Statements.

The Auditor-General's report was tabled in Parliament last Nov 5 upon consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and will be tabled at the Perlis State Assembly sitting today with the consent of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

The report stated that the expenditure and implementation of the state government development projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) in 2019 was very good, whereby a total of RM53.34 million (96.5 per cent) was spent, compared to the allocation of RM55.28 million.

Of the 692 projects planned, 686 projects or 99.1 percent have been completed, while the remaining six projects or 0.9 percent are being implemented, it said.

It said Perlis’ outstanding loan balance dropped by RM0.79 million or 0.7 per cent from RM109.72 million in 2018 to RM108.93 million in 2019, while loan arrears reduced by RM0.91 million or one percent from RM88.76 million in 2018, to RM87.85 million in 2019.

The state’s public debt also reduced by RM135.30 million or 33.5 per cent to RM268.02 million, compared to RM403.32 million in 2018.

Its arrears on public debt repayment also reduced by RM62.81 million or 25.7 per cent to RM181.47 million compared to RM244.28 million in 2018.

The report also stated that two state government agencies submitted their financial statements within the stipulated period, which was on or before April 30 , 2020.

Six other agencies submitted their financial statements after the stipulated period, citing implementation of the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason.

As of August 31, 2020, three of the eight financial statements by state agencies in Perlis for the year 2019 have been audited and issued without comment, while the other five financial statements are still under audit. ― Bernama