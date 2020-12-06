Security guard stabs friend to death over taunting

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 6 — A security guard repeatedly stabbed his friend, who was a cook, with a knife, at the guardhouse of an apartment in Paya Terubong, here, yesterday.

The 65-year-old suspect, stabbed the 42-year-old male victim, more than 10 times on the chest after getting angry with the victim’s constant taunting and threats.

North-East district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said in the 8.50 pm incident, the suspect, who was on duty at the guardhouse, was met by the victim who harassed and threatened him.

“The security guard got angry and stabbed the victim repeatedly with a knife and the victim was pronounced dead at Penang Hospital, after sustaining more then ten stab wounds,” he said here, today.

Soffian said the suspect, who is not married, had two past criminal records, and he was arrested in his house at the apartment at 10.30 pm.

The knife used in the incident was also seized.

He added a post-mortem had been conducted on the body while the suspect was remanded for seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama