Sarawak allows spas, reflexology and wellness centres to reopen from tomorrow

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Effective tomorrow, spas, wellness and reflexology centres in Sarawak are allowed to resume operation, he State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

However, it said businesses must first apply in writing to the disaster management committees in the respective divisions beforehand.

“They must extend a copy of their application to the local authority in whose area they are going to operate,” the secretariat said in a statement.

Other conditions for reopening include allowing the authorities to inspect the premises to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety standards.

“The operators of the premises and all the workers must also undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19 and the result of the test must be negative three days before the premises are allowed to resume operation,” the secretariat said.

It said the names of the workers who have undergone RT-PCR tests must be pasted on the notice board or wall.

The secretariat reminded the operators that they can obtain the SOPs from the local councils in whose areas they are operating.

“Spas, wellness and reflexology centres which comply with the SOPs will be allowed to operate from 10am to 12 midnight,” the secretariat said.

The SDMC secretariat also said the requirement for police permit to enter Sarawak for entries from Peninsular Malaysia, Labuan and Sabah, is no longer needed, with effect from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Sarawak registered no new cases of Covid-19 today, while the total of positive cases stands at 1,068.

The four still active Covid-19 clusters are Besi cluster, Jalan Abell cluster, Greenhill cluster and Wisma Saberkas clusters, all in Kuching.