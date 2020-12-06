PM launches Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2030

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the launch of the Johor Sustainable Development Plan (PPMJ) 2030 at the lobby of Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar December 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched the Johor Sustainable Development Plan (PPMJ) 2030 at the lobby of Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar, here.

The Plan which contains eight core thrusts is a reference document for the state leadership, government administrative machinery, industry, local leaders and related parties towards realising the development strategy drawn up for the next 10 years.

Among the thrusts stressed in the Plan are to empower the economy, investment and the digital economy, provision of transport network system and mega infrastructure as well conserve the environment.

Focus is also given to good governance, integrity and dynamism; social wellbeing, strengthening the Islamic education system, human capital development, heritage, empowering women and meeting the aspirations of idealistic young people.

It also emphasizes the people’s interests and wellbeing and the state government’s aspiration for a sustainable economy for Johor for the prosperity of its people.

“PPMJ 2030 is a directional plan which is expected to spur Johor’s development in a progressive and dynamic way centred on the state’s “Negeri Berprestasi Tinggi dan Bangsa Johor Bestari” vision.

“I am confident a paradigm shift can be made in charting a sterling future for Johor in the next decade to come to make Johor a high performing state and it fits well with the concept we bring that is “Makmur Johor (Prosper Johor),” said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad during his winding up speech at the State Assembly sitting earlier before the launch of the book on the Plan.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP and assemblyman for Gambir, had also attended the State Assembly sitting.

Also present at the launching were Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kayat; State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani; state executive councillors and Johor Opposition Leader, Aminolhuda Hassan. — Bernama