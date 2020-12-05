Don’t resort to political revenge, Ahmad Faizal tells his Bersatu members

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the Perak Mentri Besar House in Ipoh December 5, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, December 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged his party members to not resort to any political retaliation after he lost the vote of confidence as the Perak mentri besar yesterday.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian, who said that the party members could launch a similar retaliation against the Umno mentri besar in Johor after what happened in Perak.

Ahmad Faizal lost the confidence vote after almost all the Umno assemblymen in Perak did not vote in favour of him.

“Don’t take revenge in politics, I’m sure there is a way to solve all issues,” he told a press conference this evening.

“But this is the reaction we get when things were done without a proper negotiation like what happened in the Perak State Assembly recently.

“I was accused of not consulting on the selection of my political secretary (Gerik-BN’s Datuk Aznel Ibrahim) and now I was rejected as mentri besar by my coalition’s component member,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said that he hopes such a motion of confidence will not happen in other states or even at federal level.

Earlier today, Osman, a former Johor MB, could launch a putsch against the Umno mentri besar of Johor in retaliation for the latter party forcing Ahmad Faizal in Perak.

He told Utusan Malaysia that the plot against Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal yesterday has deeply upset his party’s members.

He also said he was personally saddened by the apparent betrayal as the two supposed allies have been cooperating well since March.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal was brought down by a vote of confidence on him that was submitted by a Perak Umno assemblyman and accepted by Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid who was also from Umno.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.