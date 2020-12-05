Cops detain 42 for fighting in front of Low Yat Plaza in KL

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they received a call from the public regarding the incident at around 7pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Forty-two individuals were detained for fighting in front of Low Yat Plaza, Bukit Bintang here today over what is believed to have been a disagreement over customers.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they received a call from the public regarding the incident at around 7pm.

“The fight allegedly happened because of a dispute over customers at the shops selling computers and laptops. Those detained are aged between 20 and 35 and have been taken to the Dang Wangi police station for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

He added that the case was not racially motivated.

Several video clips, which went viral on social media earlier today, showed a group of men fighting in front of a shopping mall, which then continued in the premises. ― Bernama