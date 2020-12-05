Ahmad Faizal says will quit once Sultan picks new MB

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says he will quit when Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah chooses a new mentri besar. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 5 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he will officially resign when Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has decided on a successor.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government still needed a leader at the moment to continue functioning.

“I’m very sure I will be informed when there is a new candidate and after that I will do my responsibility to the state, which is to resign,” he told reporters at the State Secretariat Building today.

“Allow me to conduct the government’s operations. If I resign now, who is going to hand over the cheques and land titles that are scheduled to be given to the people?

“To the Opposition, you got what you wanted, so please don’t stop the government’s functions,” he added.

Yesterday, State Opposition Leader Abdul Aziz Bari said Ahmad Faizal’s failure to survive the confidence vote also meant all his state executive councillors must depart with him.

Ahmad Faizal lost a motion of confidence on him that was tabled at the state legislative assembly.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, with only 10 supporting him. One vote was not counted as it was damaged.

