Ahmad Faizal meets Perak Sultan for second time since losing confidence vote

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrives at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, December 5 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah here this afternoon, his second in as many days.

Ahmad Faizal was seen entering the state palace at 3pm with his grey Toyota Camry.

The audience lasted about half an hour, after which the MB left.

The purpose of the audience was unknown as Ahmad Faizal departed without speaking to the press.

Earlier today, the Sultan granted audiences to three Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders and Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

The three PH leaders were Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal lost a motion of confidence that was tabled against him at the state legislative assembly.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, with only 10 supporting him. One vote was not counted as it was damaged.