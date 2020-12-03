Perak PKR says will snub confidence motion on MB

Perak PKR vice-chairman Tan Kar Hing speaking to the press at the Perak PKR Office in Medan Istana, Ipoh December 3, 2020. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 3 — The Perak PKR today said it will not support the motion of confidence in Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to be tabled in the next state assembly meeting.

State PKR vice-chairman Tan Kar Hing said the motion was from Umno Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abdul Manaf Hashim and has nothing to do with Pakatan Harapan.

“We did not know whether the motion was submitted in order to show support and loyalty or otherwise.

“So as our natural position in the state as the Opposition we will not give our support to the Mentri Besar,” he told a press conference at the PKR Office in Medan Istana here.

Perak PKR members presenting their demands for the upcoming Perak Budget 2021 at the Perak PKR Office in Medan Istana, Ipoh December 3, 2020.

On Monday, Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid said that the motion will be tabled when the state assembly reconvenes for the tabling of the state’s 2021 budget on December 4 and continue from December 7 to 11.

The Speaker said the motion met requirements and was consequently included.

Mohammad Zahir also said there was no other motion submitted by any other assemblyman.