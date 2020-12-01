Fire alarm disrupts Parliament sitting, cause under investigation

The fire alarm sounded about 40 minutes into the day’s sitting and forced the proceedings for Question Time to be halted. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting today was interrupted this morning when a fire alarm was triggered.

The fire alarm sounded about 40 minutes into the day’s sitting and forced the proceedings for Question Time to be halted.

However, Parliament resumed shortly after.

“Thank you for your cooperation, there is some technical problem.

“The source of the incident is being investigated,” Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun told the parliamentarians.

The lower House today saw the resumption of ministers’ question time and Second Reading of the Supply Bill 2021.