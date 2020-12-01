Cops say tracking down man who threatened to attack IGP, Bukit Aman, Mindef

A general view of Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed today said the police are investigating a man who threatened to attack Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, the Bukit Aman police headquarters and the Ministry of Defense yesterday.

Huzir said they are currently tracking down the man, adding that the same man had been investigated for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong previously.

“Yesterday we opened investigation papers on the man, under Section 507 (of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation) and Section 233 (of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998),” he said at the Bukit Aman police headquarters today.

Huzir said that it was suspected that the man was not mentally fit, but the police would still investigate the case.

Yesterday, Harian Metro reported that the man had sent the threats via emails, and claimed he was the commander of the second version of the now defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) 2.0.

The man reportedly said he would also attack Sri Lanka and gave his phone number in the email.