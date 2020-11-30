Police: Suspect in boy throwing case may have mental problem

Police said a man who is suspected of throwing his step-grandson from the 3rd floor of an apartment in Danau Kota yesterday is believed to have mental health problems. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A Nigerian man who is suspected of throwing his step-grandson from the 3rd floor of an apartment in Danau Kota, Setapak, here, yesterday is believed to have mental health problems.

Elaborating further, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said this was because the suspect was found to be taking mental health related drugs.

He said the matter was based on information from the suspect’s family members.

“Besides that, we are also investigating whether the suspect has getting mental treatment or otherwise.

“We also cannot take the suspect’s statement because he is still being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL),” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, here.

Apart from that, Saiful Azly said the suspect’s wife and the stepdaughter whom the suspect attempted to rape were also getting treatment at HKL for trauma and injuries as a result of being beaten by the suspect.

Commenting on whether the suspect had taken drugs, Saiful Azly said police would be conducting a urine screening test on the suspect.

“Yes, we will take a sample of the suspect’s urine as the report on the boy’s post-mortem is not out yet,” he said.

Saiful Azly said the suspect was remanded for seven days until December 6 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 377c of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the suspect was arrested for allegedly throwing his step-grandson from the 3rd floor of the apartment.

Following that, Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 42-year-old suspect was detained at his house shortly after the incident at about 8am yesterday.

The incident occurred when the suspect tried to rape his 24-year-old stepdaughter, who has a four-year-old son. — Bernama