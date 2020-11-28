MACC: Two suspects involved in fake border stamps remanded for seven days

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — Two individuals, believed to be agents, have been remanded for seven days starting today, to facilitate investigation into the falsification of entry and exit stamps at the country’s border gates.

The remand order until December 4 was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim here after allowing the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

“Both men, aged between 35 and 49, are not officers from the Immigration Department (JIM). They were previously sought by MACC through media statements published on November 18 and 23,” an MACC source said.

According to the source, MACC had managed to track their whereabouts and they were arrested at the MACC headquarters between 3pm to 5pm on Friday (November 27).

Also seized were several foreign passports and cash. Both individuals were detained under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

To date, 65 individuals have been arrested since Ops Selat was launched. They comprise 39 Immigration officers, 17 agents and nine civilians, the source said.

Ops Selat is a special operation conducted with the assistance of the Immigration Department based on intelligence and surveillance at the country’s entry and exit points, especially at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), klia2 and Bangunan Sultan Ismail Johor Baru. — Bernama