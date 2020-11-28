Ismail Sabri: Failure to maintain physical distancing tops MCO violations in Malaysia

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said failure to comply with physical distancing made up the highest number of MCO violations yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Failure to comply with physical distancing made up the highest number of movement control order (MCO) violations yesterday, although the tally for Covid-19 positive cases has now reached four digits, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the 577 individuals arrested, 522 were compounded and 55 remanded.

He said from the total, 215 were held for not maintaining physical distancing while other violations included entertainment centre activities (116), failure to wear face masks (113), failure to prepare customer registration tools (71), interstate/interdistrict crossings (53) and others (nine).

He also said in a statement today that 49 illegal immigrants and two smugglers were detained under Ops Benteng yesterday, with four land vehicles seized as well.

Ismail Sabri said 38 sanitation operations involving 12 states were also carried out yesterday, with 12 in Sabah; Melaka (five); Selangor (four); Johor, Perak, Kelantan (three each); Pahang, Penang (two each); Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Sarawak and Terengganu (one each).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 76,807 individuals had returned home via international gateways from July 24 until yesterday and they have all been placed at 79 hotels and 18 public training institutes nationwide.

“Of the total, 10,923 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 405 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment and 65,479 returnees have been discharged and allowed to go home,” he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported to have said that 1,109 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded, taking the cumulative tally to 61,861. — Bernama