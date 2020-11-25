Ahead of Budget 2021 vote, Perikatan backbenchers vow support for Muhyiddin

Perikatan Nasional Backbenchers Club says it gives its full commitment, support and trust to the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― MPs in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Backbenchers Club (PNBBC) have unanimously expressed support to approve Budget 2021 tomorrow.

In a statement, PNBBC said this was a collective decision by all the MPs who set aside all their differences to ensure the survival and well-being of the people and the country’s economy.

"Our priority is to fight against the Covid-19 crisis for the welfare of the people. We will also give our full commitment, support and trust to the leadership of Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister,” read the statement.

PNBBC comprises MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu, PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as well as independents.

The Supply Bill 2021 is expected to be voted on tomorrow after the remaining nine ministers have wound up the debates for their respective ministries.

Budget 2021 is the first under the PN government led by Muhyiddin which took over the federal government in March, with a total allocation of RM322.5 billion. ― Bernama