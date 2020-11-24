Hishammuddin: Wisma Putra will help Malaysians stranded in Singapore

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the 8th US-Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has said the government is looking for ways to help Malaysians stranded in Singapore.

Speaking to Berita Harian, Hishammuddin said Malaysia has not blocked its citizens from returning home. But if they do, they must follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are in place.

“Wisma Putra will help in whatever way we can. They should be back here if they are facing hard times over there.

“We are investigating the difficulties that they face and we will provide them with the necessary aid,” Hishammuddin was quoted as saying by Berita Harian today.

The newspaper ran a report yesterday on the plight of Malaysians stuck in Singapore, in which they were described as being forced to bathe in public toilets and running short of money for food. They also sleep rough in food courts, restaurants or mosques.

Some were quoted as saying that they did not want to return to Malaysia due to the 14-day mandatory quarantine period, which would apply again should they wish to return to Singapore.

Hishammuddin said the Foreign Ministry must find out the main reason for them not wanting to return.

“Is the reason for them not wanting to return down to the home quarantine procedure? If that is one of the factors here, then I can discuss this matter with the ministry,” said Hishammuddin.

“They however have not been barred from re-entering the country,” he added.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there are no restrictions preventing Malaysians from returning from Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only condition is that they must test negative for Covid-19 by undergoing an RTK-Antigen test at the border.