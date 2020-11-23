Rosmah’s appeal against High Court’s dismissal on Sri Ram’s appointment as DPP fixed for case management on Jan 20

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of her application to obtain Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram’s appointment letter as senior deputy public prosecutor (DPP) in her corruption case has been fixed for further case management on January 20 next year.

Her lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the date after the case came up for case management before deputy registrar Darmafikri Abu Adam today.

On August 19 this year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan held that Rosmah, the wife of the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, did not give any justification for the production of Sri Ram’s letter of appointment.

Rosmah, 68, applied to the High Court to obtain Sri Ram’s letter of appointment as senior deputy public prosecutor in her corruption case in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She is facing one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving RM6.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s managing director, Saidi Abang Samsudin in connection with the solar energy project.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former assistant Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Ministry of Education through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and September 2017.

The High Court has fixed December 11 for her trial to resume. — Bernama