MACC looking for three witnesses to assist in entry stamp fraud case

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for three individuals to assist in a corruption case involving a syndicate misusing entry and exit stamps at Malaysian borders.

The MACC in a statement today said that the first individual is a man named Clement Chen Wei Chien, 35, with last known addresses at 12A, Jalan Mandarina Second Enclave, 56000 Cheras and No. 20 Canary Residensi, Jalan CH 5B, Taman Cheras, Hartamas Batu 9, 43200 Cheras.

Meanwhile, the second man is identified as Ong Bok Hay, 66, with three last known addresses, namely A-11-3 Villa Angsana Condo 56 Jalan Krian Off Jalan Ipoh, 51100 Kuala Lumpur; A-16-3A, One Sentul Condominium, Jalan Sentul Ria 1, 51000 Kuala Lumpur and No. 10, USJ 3/4F Subang Jaya, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

In addition, MACC is also looking for a woman known as Ho Lei Kiow, 47, with the last known address of No 76, Jalan Bukit Flora 3, Taman Bukit Flora, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor.

“Anyone who knows or has information regarding any of the three individuals are asked to contact the investigating officer Asst Supt Amirul Ikhwan Selamat at 016-5098947,” said the statement.

Last Friday, Bernama reported that the MACC detained 50 individuals, including 28 immigration personnel, 17 foreign worker agents and five civilians, for allegedly being involved in the fraudulent use of immigration stamps to enter and exit the country, in a series of raids in several states in a special operation.

The special operation named Ops Selat was a ‘sting operation’ that was conducted with the cooperation of the Immigration Department based on intelligence and six months’ surveillance at the country’s entry and exit points, especially at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), KLIA2 and Bangunan Sultan Ismail Johor Bahru. — Bernama