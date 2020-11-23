Govt’s takeover of highway concessions to be raised in Parliament today

Based on the Order Paper for the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, the question will be raised by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) to the Senior Minister of Works. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Whether or not the government intends to renegotiate with highway concessionaire companies to take over the highway concessions in the country will be answered at the Parliament sitting today.

Based on the Order Paper for the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, the question will be raised by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) to the Senior Minister of Works.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Bersatu-Tambun) will pose a question to the Prime Minister on the status of the application to upgrade the Pangkor Island jetty; and also on the move to shorten the duty-free condition in Pangkor Island from 48-hours to 24-hours.

There will also be a question from Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on measures to promote the Sungai Batu Archaeological Site, which has proven to be the world’s earliest civilisation compared to the Borobudur Temple in Central Java and Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia, as a tourist attraction.

Issues on health will also be raised through a question by Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development on the the status of the cooperation with the Ministry of Health to address issues on secondhand smokers, which is affecting the health of other family members.

This will then be followed by the debate on the Supply Bill 2021, which concerns Budget 2021, for the ninth day before the winding up by the minister concerned.

The Parliament will sit for only four hours, from 10 am to 2 pm daily from Monday to Thursday, with only 80 Members of Parliament — 41 from the government and 39 from the opposition and Independent — are allowed to be in the House at any one time.

It is a precautionary measure following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third meeting of the Third Session Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until December 15. — Bernama