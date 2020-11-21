CMCO: Cops mount 19 roadblocks in Kelantan

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat says the police have mounted 19 roadblocks in the state after the conditional movement control order was enforced last night. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MACHANG, Nov 21 ― The police mounted 19 roadblocks in Kelantan after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was enforced last night, state police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said.

He said there would be one to three roadblocks in each district, depending on its boundaries and Machang district would be the focus as the Mengketil cluster is rapidly spreading to other green zone districts.

“We hope residents in Machang district will stay home and others to avoid the district unless it is urgent. We are doing this to break the Covid-19 chain of infection in the state,” he told reporters after inspecting the roadblock at Pulai Chondong, here last night.

The government yesterday decided on the CMCO implementation in Kelantan from today until December 6.

From midnight last night he said, some 200 police personnel were put on shift duty and they would be assisted by the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela), the local authorities, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and the Public Works Department for logistics purposes.

Following the CMCO enforcement, Kelantan residents must comply with the standard operating procedures set, and to contact the nearest police station for permission if they have urgent matters to attend to, he added.

“If there is nothing urgent, just stay home until the CMCO is over. Anyone who violates the CMCO regulations could be fined RM1,000 or jailed for six months or both,” he said. ― Bernama