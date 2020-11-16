Police investigate Facebook post by ustaz in Perak

Police have opened an investigation paper on an individual known as Ustaz (religious teacher) Muhammad Abdullah or UMA, who uploaded a post, believed to be malicious and at risk of causing fear or alarm to the public. — AFP pic

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 16 — Police have opened an investigation paper on an individual known as Ustaz (religious teacher) Muhammad Abdullah or UMA, who uploaded a post, believed to be malicious and at risk of causing fear or alarm to the public.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the pictorial posting titled ‘Apa nak jadi sekarang ni, sedih betul yang hiburan dibenarkan yang solat didenda’ (What is happening, entertainment was allowed but fine issued for praying) was uploaded yesterday.

He said the pictorial post depicted six men, including four senior citizens, who were fined by the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court on April 23 for violating the movement control order (MCO) by performing congregational prayers on April 17.

“The post has received 839 likes, 149 comments and 163 shares. The deliberate act of uploading an old photo is an irresponsible act and insinuates that the authorities are oppressing the people,” he said during a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

He added the investigation is carried out under Section 505B of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama