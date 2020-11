Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on November 25, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Datuk Hasbullah Osman died this afternoon in Raub, Pahang, according to Temenggor assemblyman Salbiah Mohamed.

Salbiah told national news agency Bernama that the Gerik MP died of heart complications.

Hasbullah became the MP for Gerik in 2013 and was re-elected in the 14th general election two years ago.

His death will trigger a by-election for the federal constituency.

