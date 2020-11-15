Police refute Genting Highlands ‘suicide’ claims on social media

olice today confirmed that there are no suicide cases involving two women in Genting Highlands, as reported on social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Nov 15 — Police today confirmed that there are no suicide cases involving two women in Genting Highlands, as reported on social media.

Bentong district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman, when contacted, said that the video recording which went viral on social media of two women jumping off a building allegedly in Genting Highlands was an old video, believed to have taken place overseas in 2017.

The 29-second video footage showing a woman jumping off a building while another is seen lying on the ground after jumping off herself, which has been circulating on social media, purportedly took place at the resort.

The video has been posted with a claim that the two jumped off a building after being fired.

However, it is believed that the video is of two sisters overseas, both having suffered from depression for several years prior to the incident. — Bernama