LRT intermediate van service trial run for route T252 begins tomorrow in KL

File picture of passengers taking a bus at the Kelana Jaya LRT station. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The trial run for Light Rail Transit (LRT) intermediate van service for route T252 from PPR Sungai Bonus to Wangsa Maju LRT (via PPR Desa Rejang) will begin tomorrow.

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) in a statement today said that the service provided by its subsidiary, Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, will be available for four months from tomorrow (November 16) until March 16, 2021 using three pink vans, each with a capacity of 10 passengers.

“This service is available from 6am to midnight (frequency every 20 minutes) with a fare of RM1 using the My30 unlimited travel pass, Touch ‘n Go and concession card only.

“Route T252 is a new route that is not accessible by Rapid KL buses due to the roads being too narrow for heavy vehicles,” it said

It is hoped that the residents around the new route would try the service and provide feedback to the company, the statement said.

To find out the current location of the van, customers are encouraged to use the Google Maps or Moovit application, or surf the MyRapid Bus Kiosk portal at https://myrapidbus.prasarana.com.my/kiosk.

“For more information, the public can call the Rapid KL Helpline at 03-7885 2585 (Monday to Friday from 7am to 8.30pm while Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 8.30am to 5.30pm) or visit Rapid KL social media sites or email to [email protected],” it said. — Bernama