Cancer patient in Sabah survives fall from sixth floor

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — A cancer patient who fell from the sixth floor of the Likas Hospital building at 8.20pm last night miraculously survived the fall after landing on the roof of the third floor.

Jalan Lintas Fire and Rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said the male patient, aged 64, who was placed under quarantine at the hospital, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Agustavia said firefighters received an emergency call from the Malaysia Emergency Response Services 999 (MERS 999) before teams from the Jalan Lintas and Kota Kinabalu fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“After receiving information from witnesses at the scene, firefighters started the rescue efforts to reach the victim,” Agustavia said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

The victim was given preliminary treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team before being taken down and handed over to a medical officer for further treatment, added Agustavia. — Bernama