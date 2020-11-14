MAIWP allocates RM9.5m in Emergency Tithe Aid for those impacted by CMCO

MAIWP said the aid is specifically for those staying in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya and they are not recipients of the MAIWP Baitulmal Monthly Financial Assistance. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM9.5 million in Emergency Tithe Aid to be given to those impacted by the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

MAIWP, in a statement today, said the aid is specifically for those staying in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya and they are not recipients of the MAIWP Baitulmal Monthly Financial Assistance.

“The focus for the aid are taxi or e-hailing drivers, security guards, petty traders, those who are laid-off due to Covid-19 and others who are affected by the pandemic.

“Those eligible will receive aid of RM500, to be disbursed before December 31,” it said.

Those in need of assistance can submit their application online at ebaitulmal.maiwp.gov.my/ez-zakat from November 16 until 27. ― Bernama