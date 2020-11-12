Perikatan government may bring back Anti-Fake News Act, says Takiyuddin

De facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks in Kota Baru, Kelantan August 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Perikatan Nasional government would reintroduce the Anti-Fake News Act if there was a need for such a law, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and parliamentary affairs said Malaysia continued to battle fake news.

He also said the government was committed to providing verified information and news to the public through the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC).

“The government will continue monitoring the spread of fake news and discussions will be conducted with relevant stakeholders to find the best ways to curb the spreading of fake news.

“Stern actions will be taken on matters including having an anti-fake news law if necessary,” Takiyuddin said in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to Umno’s Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim who asked if the government planned to bring back the particular law.

The Barisan Nasional-era law was repealed last year by the Pakatan Harapan administration at the time.