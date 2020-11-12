Nurseries, childcare centres can operate under CMCO, says minister

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to reporters in Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh in this file picture taken on December 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — ‘Taska’ or public and private childcare centres or nurseries are allowed to operate under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, however, said they must obtain the approval of the respective State Social Welfare Departments (JKM) and follow the stipulated standard operating procedures for CMCO prior to this.

“There is no obstacle for them to operate. The ministry understands the economic sector must function as normal and parents have to go out to work,” she said

“But every centre must check with the state JKM. The ministry had instructed every state JKM to scrutinise applications for the centres to operate,” she told reporters at KPWKM, here, today.

On the SOP at the centres, Rina said they included giving the children their baths at home and

A ‘taska’ is a nursery for children aged four years old and below.

The CMCO is implemented in peninsula Malaysia except in Kelantan, Pahang and Perlis until Dec 6 to check the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama