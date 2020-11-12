Ismail Sabri says 431 arrested yesterday for breaching CMCO regulations, a quarter for not wearing face masks

A traffic policeman conducts checks on vehicles during a roadblock on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — More than 400 people were arrested and served compounds for breaking movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) on day-239 since the restrictions have been enforced, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

During his daily non-health press conference broadcasted live, the defence minister revealed that yesterday a total of 431 individuals were arrested for breaching these SOPs, of which 413 received compounds, 17 others remanded, with one person given police bail.

“Among the offences committed in breach of the SOPs include failure to don a face mask (101 cases), failure to provide contact tracing facilities (78 cases), failure to observe physical distancing (72 cases), activities at entertainment outlets (42), premises operating beyond time limits or with permission (40 cases) and 98 others committing various offences,” he said during the press conference.

The arrests he said came following the 59,671 spot checks conducted by the Compliance Operations task force which is led by the police.

Also among those arrested yesterday were 31 undocumented migrants caught trying to slip through the country’s borders during the Ops Benteng operations, with one trafficker also among those nabbed.

Ismail added that a total of 448 travellers entered Malaysia through international borders yesterday, with all currently serving out mandatory quarantine.

He said since July 24, a total of 65,494 individuals have entered Malaysia through its borders, with 388 people send for treatment, 55,145 people who have been allowed to return home, with 9,961 currently still seeing out their quarantine periods.