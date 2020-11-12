Air Selangor: Water supply fully restored to 93pc of affected areas as of 6pm

Residents fill their containers at a water point in Keramat AU2 following the latest water disruption November 11, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Water supply to 1,185 areas, or 93 per cent, in the Klang Valley affected by the unscheduled disruption has been fully restored as of 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said in a statement that the remaining 94 areas would receive supply in stages.

“Air Selangor fully appreciates the assistance from local authorities, among them the Sepang Municipal Council (MPS), Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Kelana Jalay Municipal Council (MPKJ) and Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), in sending water tankers to the affected areas.

“Consumers can still get alternative water supply from public water taps and service centres,” it said.

Air Selangor said information on water supply restoration would be updated from time to time through its official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor mobile application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and via its website at www.airselangor.com.

On Tuesday, Air Selangor announced that operations at the Rantau Panjang and SSP 1, 2 and 3 LRAs had to be suspended due to pollution of raw water resources.

The shutdown affected 1,139,008 accounts holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat. — Bernama