Selangor state assembly approves motion to preserve gazetted forest reserves

The entrance to the Kuala Langat forest reserve at Kampung Orang Asli Busut Baru in Banting February 20, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 11 — The Selangor State Legislatvie Assembly today approved a motion urging the state government to protect and preserve gazetted forest reserves in the state.

The motion which was brought forth by Mohd Najwan Halimi (PH-Kota Anggerik) is to ensure that forest reserves status as well as water catchment areas in Selangor will be well maintained and preserved to ensure sufficient water supply in the state in future.

The motion was debated by three assembly members, namely Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof (PH-Dusun Tua), Lim Yi Wei (PH-Kampung Tunku) and Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin (BN-Sungai Panjang) before it was approved with unanimous support from all state assemblymen.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said Selangor became the first state to enforce the public investigation method as one of the conditions set for degazettement of permanent forest reserves.

He said that the method was one of the improvements made by the state government in 2011 on Section 11 of the National Forestry Act (Adoption) Enactment 1985.

Hee said in order to strengthen the public investigation method, the state government also approved the amendment to the Public Investigation Method (Selangor) 2014 during the state executive council meeting on 22 July.

The state assembly sitting was adjourned to a date to be fixed later. — Bernama



