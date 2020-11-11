Cops bust KL prostitution ring, arrest eight foreign women in raid

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the raid, made under 'Ops Noda', was conducted following the arrest of the two men, aged 34 and 50. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Police uncovered a modus operandi by two local men in operating a prostitution ring by seeking clients among “friends” on Whatsapp following a raid at a premises in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, yesterday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the raid, made under “Ops Noda”, was conducted following the arrest of the two men, aged 34 and 50.

He said eight women, all foreign nationals who are between 24 and 36-years-old, were arrested in the raid. They comprised four Thais, two Indonesians and two Vietnamese.

“All the women are suspected to be involved in the prostitution activities and the police also confiscated several mobile phones, condoms and bath towels in the raid,” he said when met at the scene. — Bernama