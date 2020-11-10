Najib says EPF can recover funds withdrawn by contributors in ‘a year or two’, lists the how-tos

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that the money withdrawn from the EPF accounts of the contributors can be replenished by the government in ‘a year or two’ in the future.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) can recover the funds withdrawn by its contributors within “a year or two”, and listed three steps as to how this can be done.

He also took a swipe at the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for abolishing the Good and Services Tax (GST) implemented during his time, lamenting that the collection would have aided the government at a time when funds are gravely needed.

“The money withdrawn from the accounts of the contributors can be replenished by the government in ‘a year or two’ in the future, after the Covid-19 crisis passes.

“No one said that the funds withdrawn now cannot be replenished in future. The responsibility of the government is not to deny contributors from accessing funds which are theirs, at a time they are most desperate,” he said.

Najib added that the government must instead seek out ways to enable the contributors to increase savings in their EPF, “at the fastest rate”.

