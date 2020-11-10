CMCO: Friday prayers in Perak red zone to be replaced with Zohor prayers at home

Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council says Friday prayer s in mosques and surau in the red zone in Perak will be replaced with Zohor prayers at home. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Nov 10 ― Friday prayers in mosques and surau in the red zone in Perak will be replaced with Zohor prayers at home throughout the duration of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has consented to the decision upon the advice from the state Fatwa Committee.

The committee also referred to the guidelines by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

He said congregational prayers for all fard prayers were be limited to six people, while all religious activities such as talks, lectures between Maghrib and Isyak and after Subuh prayers, tahlil and doa selamat would be postponed.

So far, Kampung Buaia in the Kuala Kangsar district was the only red zone declared in Perak after recording 101 Covid-19 positive cases from the Rengas Cluster.

“For mosques and surau in yellow zone, Friday prayers are allowed but limited to 23 people, while other people can replace it with Zohor prayers at home,” he said in a statement here, today.

Shahrul Azam said the same regulations applied for fard congregational prayers, and lectures between Maghrib and Isyak as well as after Subuh prayers were allowed on a small scale.

Taiping and Selama in Larut, Matang and Selama district; Bagan Serai, Bagan Tiang, Kuala Kurau and Parit Buntar in Kerian district; Sayong in Kuala Kangsar; Ipoh, Chemor, Lahat and Sungai Terap in Kinta and Batang Padang are categorised as yellow zone.

For Friday prayers and fard prayers in green zone, Shahrul Azam said the number of congregation was limited to 40 people, and small-scale lectures between prayers were also allowed.

“Only Malaysian citizens are allowed to join congregational prayers in mosques or surau,” he said, adding that congregation committee members or mosque officers must play the role to ensure that people abide by the guidelines.

He said the directive and regulations would take effect immediately, subject to any new directive from MAIPk. ― Bernama