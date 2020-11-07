Taman Bukit Cheras residents living in fear of tremors from rock blasting

Taman Bukit Cheras Apartments residents point to the rock blasting work at a condominium construction site just 300m away. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Over 370 residents of Taman Bukit Cheras Apartments have been living in fear of tremors due to rock blasting work at a condominium construction site just 300m away.

The apartment’s joint management body chairman Boon Yoke Teng said blasting activities at the construction site, which have taken place four days a week over the past six months, have made residents anxious as the tremors feel just like an earthquake.

“The tremors are really strong, sometimes even causing the water in glass to stir there are residents who have also filed complaints of cracks in their units,” she told reporters today.

Boon said the developer had never held any discussions with the residents nor conducted any safety checks or measured the strength of the tremors after the blasting activities.

She added that the worn structure of the apartment building, which was over 30 years old, was also a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, Margret Celine, 68, said the unnecessary stress and anxiety caused by the situation was not good for her as she had a heart condition.

“All sorts of things flash in my mind when the tremors happen...the fear of the building collapsing and other scenarios,” said the resident who has lived there for 32 years.

Ahmad Afendi Kasa, 53, meanwhile hoped that the developer would hold a discussion with residents before continuing the project out of safety concerns.

“This situation is making residents live in fear and involves public safety and human lives,” he said. — Bernama