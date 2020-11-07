Red Hat: Budget 2021’s digitalisation funding to support long-term economic growth

Red Hat Malaysia said SMEs now have more ways to realise their digital transformation and innovation agenda with the provision of an additional RM150 million under the SME Digitalisation Grant Scheme and Automation Grant in Budget 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) now have more ways to realise their digital transformation and innovation agenda with the provision of an additional RM150 million under the SME Digitalisation Grant Scheme and Automation Grant in Budget 2021, Red Hat Malaysia said.

In a statement today, country manager Eric Quah said the company is especially encouraged by the focus on the country’s digital economy through an allocation of RM1 billion for the Industrial Digitalisation Transformation Scheme, which is provided via Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd.

“As the economy take steps to move forward and find ways to operate in these challenging times, the government has recognised that digital resilience is imperative for Malaysian organisations to thrive.

“We are also seeing a shift in the way people live and work, which requires organisations to rethink their teams, processes, and technologies in order to stay competitive,” he said.

Quah said Red Hat is optimistic on the investment that the government is putting in digitalisation, which represents an opportunity to support Malaysia’s long-term economic growth.

“However, organisations riding on the wave of transformation will need to have an open and flexible information technology foundation that can support new technologies, such as edge computing and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Red Hat is a global enterprise open source solutions provider using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. — Bernama