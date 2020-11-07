Four more tabligh members return from India, says deputy foreign minister

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the tabligh members, who underwent the legal process in Buxar, India, arrived on an Air India Express flight from New Delhi at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 3.40pm yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― Four more tabligh members arrived in the country from India yesterday after completing their legal process there.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, in a statement today, said the tabligh members, who underwent the legal process in Buxar, India, arrived on an Air India Express flight from New Delhi at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 3.40pm yesterday.

With their return, he said, the ministry had brought home a total of 180 out of 189 tabligh members in India.

“There are still nine tabligh members in Bihar who are undergoing legal procedure.

“The Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi will continue to monitor the development of the case and work closely with the local authority, to coordinate efforts of bringing back the remaining nine tabligh members immediately after their release,” he said.

Prior to this, 176 tabligh members were brought home through several Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions ― on July 18, 22, and 29; August 26; September 9, 14, and 18; and October 23 and 30 respectively.

Kamarudin said all the tabligh members are required to undergo 14-day quarantine at the quarantine station upon their arrival in the country.

He thanked all government agencies involved, especially the National Disaster Management Agency and the Ministry of Health for their cooperation in carrying out the mission, as well as the Indian government for their assistance. ― Bernama