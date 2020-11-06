Selangor MB reveals unlawful encroachment on 427 hectares of state land

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 6 — A total of 427 hectares of state land were found to have been encroached into by irresponsible parties so far, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said 40 hectares of the land were in the Petaling district, followed by Klang (86 hectares), Gombak (32 hectares), Hulu Langat (33 hectares), Sepang (29 hectares), Kuala Langat (142 hectares), Kuala Selangor (40 hectares), Hulu Selangor (20 hectares and Sabak Bernam (one hectare).

Most of the land was initially used for agriculture, but after some time, building structures, such as store and houses were built, he said in response to a question from Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (PH-Meru) on encroachment of state land.

Meanwhile, the State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) project, which included construction of a service pool and distribution system, is scheduled to be completed by Dec 31, 2023, involving a total cost of RM2.38 billion.

“(Part of) the LRA Langat 2 LRA has started operating on Dec 21, 2019, with a capacity of 565 million litres per day through‘Stream B’. The clean water is supplied to Hulu Langat, Petaling and Kuala Lumpur with an average current production of 430 litres per day.

“Stream A, which has a capacity of 565 litres per day, has been commissioned and was scheduled to be handed over to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd last 30 Oct.

“However, since the pipe network for the clean water distribution is not yet completed, the full capacity of this LRA cannot be used,” he added.

Hee was responding to a question by Zakaria Hanafi (BN-Semenyih) on the Langat 2 LRA, the cost of the project and measures taken by the state government to address the issue on water pollution involving the Semenyih LRA. — Bernama