Sarawak State Assembly limits number of media personnel for sitting

KUCHING, Nov 6 — Only one representative from each media organisation is allowed to cover the Sarawak State Assembly sitting, which is scheduled to begin this Monday, to reduce the risk of the Covid-19 infection.

Head of Communication Management Section, Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS), Samuel Simon said the decision was made following the state government’s move in limiting the number of attendees at it social and official functions to only half of the original capacity.

“However, for the broadcast media, two personnel, comprising a journalist and a cameraman. All present will be required to check their body temperature, use hand sanitiser, wear face mask and exercise physical distancing,” he said at a media briefing on the matter today, which was also attended by the Sarawak State Assembly secretary Pele Peter Tinggom.

The media members, he said, would, however, not be required to go for Covid-19 screening, like the state assembly members and other personnel who would be required to be in the state assembly hall.

“The movement of media personnel is limited to the lobby area and media room (of the State Assembly Building) only,” he added.

Meanwhile, a few Sarawak assemblymen are seen going for the drive-through Covid-19 screening held at the compound of the Sarawak State Assembly Building.

They included Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (Asajaya), Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (Dalat), Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn (Tarat) and Abdul Yakub Arbi (Balingiah).

Yesterday, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar said all members of the house, members of the Cabinet and those who enter the state assembly chambers, including the Speaker, must take a swab test.

He said the State Assembly building would also be disinfected and sanitised a day before and after the sitting with transparent barriers to be set between assembly members at their seats.

The Sarawak State Assembly will sit for five days from November 9 to 13. — Bernama