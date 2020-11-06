Budget 2021: RM1b aid allocated to curb third wave of Covid-19 spread next year

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (second left) poses for cameras outside the Finance Ministry before leaving for Parliament to table Budget 2021 November 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The government will allocate an additional RM1 billion next year to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has now entered its third wave, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced today.

In his Budget 2021 speech, Tengku Zafrul said the government would also provide a one-off payment of RM500 to around 100,000 medical frontliners from the Health Ministry.

“RM475 million will be used for the purchase of reagent supplies, test kits and consumables specially for Health Ministry usage.

“Second, RM318 million will be allocated for the preparation of Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) and hand sanitisers to frontliners.

“Thirdly, RM150 million will be allocated to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and fourthly, RM50 million for the purchase of equipment, lab supplies and medicines at university hospitals,” he said.

