Celcom facing network disruption, data services affected

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — A month after the last major network outage, several Celcom customers are now experiencing problems accessing the internet on their mobile devices. Based on the complaints, it appears that the issue had started this morning.

Celcom is currently trending on Twitter and a significant number of users complained of not being able to open websites and Google. Other applications such as YouTube, Grab and Food Panda appear to be affected as well. It isn’t clear how extensive the problem is but it appears to be sporadic.

Based on the tweets, Celcom’s data services isn’t completely down as some applications such as Facebook are reported to be accessible.

Sameeee. Orang nak buat kerja niiiii 😤 https://t.co/1ZhY9hgxNH — hedgehog heartbeat (@iznizzy) November 5, 2020

anyone has problem with their phone? internet connection? or whatever it is?



whatsapp, twitter...okay but my youtube is down so do with my chrome — فزري حسن (@fazri_hassan) November 5, 2020

@Celcom hi celcom. i have class at 10am 😔 pls pls pls fix it asap pic.twitter.com/yIWnfSm7bR — ᴘᴀᴘɪ 🥶 (@imathoth) November 5, 2020

Hey @Celcom im using your line for hotspot, and im WFH.



Why takde strong coverage since last night?



Do you plan to spoil our mood every month like this? Setiap bulan ada je masalah teknikal, lepas tu kasi free few GB.



Lokasi, Taman Bukit Perdana, Batu Pahat. pic.twitter.com/FJP4yulbx6 — Khaliq G (@khaliq_ghazali) November 5, 2020

At the time of writing, our Yoodo line which uses Celcom’s network seems to be unaffected.

Celcom is aware of the issue and they are working to solve the problem. According to Celcom’s website, they have announced that customers in some areas nationwide may find their data services affected due to a technical issue. They advised affected customers to restart their devices.

From the looks of it, Celcom faced a similar interruption yesterday evening between 8.10pm and 8.54pm. The issue has been resolved and they also urged customers to restart their devices if the issue persists. — SoyaCincau



