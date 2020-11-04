Reinstate FT Minister’s Council for collective decision-making, KL MPs tell Annuar Musa

Kuala Lumpur MPs last week reminded the FT minister that the latter has, since his appointment in March, not called for a single meeting with them to discuss issues related to governance in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Federal Territories (FT) Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was once again urged to reinstate the Federal Territories Ministers Council, which was abolished under Perikatan Nasional.

Speaking on behalf of Kuala Lumpur MPs, PKR’s Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the consultative council should reconvene as it was crucial for MPs to be involved in policy making decisions and to voice their feedback on issues in their respective constituencies.

“Although the council is not mentioned under any Standing Order, but based on the voters in Kuala Lumpur who voted for us, their voices should be given fair attention.

“To us, among the Kuala Lumpur MPs, to have a forum as such, we feel that it will bring the MPs closer to each other, help with policy making decisions for Kuala Lumpur and feedback on what is happening in the state,” said Fahmi during a press conference held at the Parliament building here.

He cited examples such the GoKL bus service which was mooted in previous council meetings and as a result, some of the constituencies are now enjoying free bus service.

“This is one of the successes of the council and now it is copied by Putrajaya,” he said.

He added that a forum as such would allow room for discussion regarding other national issues including housing and how to improve the city.

“Post ‘Sheraton Move’, we have not been able to meet the FT minister formally, and what has been conveyed to us since was only done through the media and that is not sufficient.

“We view that now, during this Parliament sitting, it is the best time to meet us, as all the KL MPs are here almost every day.

“We urge the minister to not delay, don’t give excuses anymore and not to beat around the bush. Let’s meet now,” he said.

Fahmi also cited the uniqueness of the Federal Territories as it does not have a state legislative assembly compared to other states, which makes even more sense to reinstate the council.

“Us MPs in Kuala Lumpur, we are doing a three-in-one job, so our experience could help in various areas in including policy-related matters.

“And because we were elected representatives, we urge the minister to not deny the people of Kuala Lumpur their right to be heard at the highest level of authority in the state — Kuala Lumpur City Hall — and at the level of the FT Ministry,” he said.

The Kuala Lumpur MPs had in a joint-statement made last week reminded the FT minister that the latter has, since his appointment in March, not called for a single meeting with them to discuss issues related to governance in Kuala Lumpur.

The FT Minister’s Council was initiated by former FT minister Khalid Abdul Samad during the Pakatan Harapan administration.